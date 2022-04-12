Hi Five Governance Watch Zambia Writes to the Attorney General regarding the Declaration of Assets by GRZ Ministers.

11th April 2022

The Attorney General,

Attorney Generals Chambers

4th floor, New Kent Building,

Haile Selassie, LUSAKA.

Dear sir,

REF: DECLARATION OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO SECTION 10 OF THE

PARLIAMENTARY AND MINISTERIAL CODE OF CONDUCT AND ARTICLE 263 OF THE

REPUBLICAN CONSTITUTION.



Hi Five Governance Watch is a Zambian registered civil society organization that forms part of the

African network for governance watch in African countries, the network is engaged in

governance activities and activism. This extends to review and practices, including commentary

on any matter of National interest based directly or indirectly on the governance of the Republic

of Zambia and other countries.



We are guided by the provisions of the above mentioned legislations to raise on an order with

regards to the public officials that have refused to declare their assets and liabilities, an action we

find retrogressive towards the promotion of transparency and accountability among public

officers.



Article 263 of the Zambian constitution provides that “A person holding a public office shall,

before assuming office or leaving office, make a declaration of their assets and liabilities, as

prescribed”

Furthermore, section 10 of the Parliamentary and ministerial code of conduct provides that:

10(2) an official shall

(a) within thirty days after his appointment to office concerned submit to the Chief Justice an

annual declaration of assets, liabilities and income in accordance with this section.

To learn that only eleven (11) out of twenty five (25) cabinet members have complied with the

provision of the laws is shocking.



We hereby request that you timely advise all the officials subject to the code of conduct to

comply with the provision of section 10 of the Parliamentary and ministerial code and also article

263 of the republican constitution within 12 days failure to which we shall seek legal redress from

the chief justices.

Yours,

charles Mbobela

Executive Director

Hi Five Governance Watch Zambia