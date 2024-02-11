HICHILEMA AND HIS LYING KOSWE- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA AND HIS LYING KOSWE

What can one expect from Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s koswes?

Like their master they can’t do without lies and distortions.

When we said that the positions of Provincial Minister and District Commissioner will not be there under the Socialist government because the District and Provincial political leadership will fall under the chiefs, it doesn’t mean that the chiefs will be servants of the President, no! They will not be part of Cabinet or the President’s Office.

They will simply be the highest political and administrative authority of their districts and provinces or regions. Take the Litunga for instance, he will be the head of Barotseland with the Ngambela carrying out, for or on behalf of the Litunga and the Kuta, all the functions that used to be under the Provincial Minister.

Neither the Litunga nor the Ngambela will be a Provincial Minister. And no chief will be a District Commissioner.

The Litunga and the Kuta will decide on their own how they administer Barotseland and share the responsibilities of administering their region among themselves. The same will apply to all districts, provinces and regionals countrywide.

Under the present order, the District Commissioner and the Provincial Minister are above the chiefs and even have more pecks and rewards.

Of course, the bottom line is that governance will be localised, and power will be shared with the traditional leaders, religious leaders, and others. The politician will not have the monopoly over governance, both political and administrative as is the case today. This we shall not have under the Socialist government.

Today, the Litunga and other traditional leaders in the country are literally servants of Mr Hichilema. But the Socialist order will change this – Mulena akoni kuba mutanga wa mutanga!

Whatever its shortcomings, the Socialist revolutionary order we are promoting will be far superior, well organized and effective to the current system. And whatever weaknesses it may have will be quickly and easily – without fanfare – rectified by the people and their leaders themselves.

This is the revolutionary democracy we are seeking. It is about people deciding together, building together to transform their communities, districts, provinces, and their country and thus transform themselves. It’s a growth in fraternal love. It’s about unity in diversity.

Our desire is not to monopolize power and wealth like Mr Hichilema and his glutinous league are doing. We want to build and transform the country together as one people.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party