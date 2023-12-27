Hichilema fails to fire his erring Cabinet Ministers- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Hichilema fails to fire his erring Cabinet Ministers

Cabinet Ministers are a personal choice of the Head of State and reflect his priorities and a team he wishes to build to achieve his national and developmental goals.

Although Ministers could be part of a reward system, this must be underpined by performance and the appointees must be incorruptible and their conduct above board since they are custodians of public trust.

Their conduct and performance also guarantees positive outcomes and accrue political fortunes to the President to help achieve the electability of himself/herself and his party.

However, when a wrong has been committed, or non-performance has been recorded, or ethical or a code of conduct has been breached, the President must make the painful decision to remove such an appointee.

Besides they serve at the pleasure of the President.

President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to make such decisions.

Even the dismissal of Luapula Provincial Minister, Derrick Chikundika or resignation of Stanley Kakubo came at the height of social-media embarrassment.

If his intelligence systems works, his actions must have been earlier known as he must have been aware of the details way earlier than when social-media stumbled upon the evidence.

Infact those accused of non-performance or corruption or both such as Hon.Silvia Masebo, Hon.Reuben Mtolo Phiri, Hon.Stanley Kakubo and others recieve unashamed public support and praises from the President as if to dissuade us from further criticism of their misconduct or non-perfomance.

And those he berates in public such as his poor and ineffective media team are not changed or replaced rendering his criticism as an act of mere window dressing.

President Edgar Lungu, despite enjoying good and personal relationships with his Cabinet Ministers, was quick to crack the whip and fired Cabinet Ministers even on the unproven allegations of corruption;

He are some ministers he removed;

1. Margaret Mwanakatwe

2. Felix Mutati

3. Moses Mawere

4. David Mabumba

5. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

6. Emerine Kabanshi

7. Chishimba Kambwili.