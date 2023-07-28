Hichilema has crafted his image well as a western puppet, he felt ashamed to attend Russia-Africa Summit – Kabimba

Economic Front (EF) leader Wynter Kabimba has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema has failed to travel to Russia for the Russia-Africa Summit because he was given a cold shoulder by President Vladimir Putin the last time out on account of the image he has established for himself as a puppet of the west.

But Ministry of Information media director Thabo Kawana questioned Kabimba’s sanity, saying that everybody saw how President Hichilema and the other leaders were well received in Ukraine and Russia when they travelled on a peace mission.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kabimba praised the other African leaders who refused western pressure from attending the Russia-Africa Summit, saying they have shown that they are not stooges of anybody by actually attending the event.

He said President Hichilema missing the Russia-Africa Summit has a background to the last visit he took to Russia in the company of other Presidents.

“I mean Putin gave him a cold shoulder. He gave him a cold shoulder and gave him a cold shoulder as a puppet of the west. So he has built his credentials very well that he is actually a puppet of the west. That’s what he has done,” Kabimba said. “That’s what he has done and so people have come to read him correctly. And he himself now is feeling ashamed to mix with others outside the territory of the west. The west as in terms of European Union and the United States. So the image that he has built is haunting him. It’s not even Putin, it’s his own image which is haunting him…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilema-has-crafted-his-image-well-as-a-western-puppet-he-felt-ashamed-to-attend-russia-africa-summit-kabimba