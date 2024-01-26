Hichilema has failed to deal with the storm he has unnecessarily created over the issue of Barotseland- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA AND BAROTSELAND

It’s very clear that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has failed to deal with the storm he has unnecessarily created over the issue of Barotseland.

Instead of directly dealing with the issue himself, he has decided to use Koswe, Zambian Watchdog – rogue media channels run by the State House media team-, and Chief Chisunka, among others.

There’s a need for Mr Hichilema to have respect for others. Yes, for now, he is President but definitely not a king or an emperor.

The role Mr Hichilema occupies today is not permanent but temporary. As the Bembas say “Ubufumu bwama vote, tabwikala. Lelo ubufumu bwa chifyalilwa bwaba nga mabala ya chimbwi, bwa muyayaya”, literally meaning that elective positions are temp9orary but the position of chief or king is like a hyena’s spots, you can’t erase it, it’s permanent! This wise saying above should remind Mr Hichilema that this disrespect for others, especially our traditional and religious leadership won’t do.

In the first place, whatever concerns he had with the Barotse issue and activists, that arrogant, pompous, intimidating, and highly emotional manner was not the best way to deal with such a delicate matter.

As we have stated before, the Barotse Agreement exists. It is there. It is not a seditious or illegal document created by the Barotse Agreement activists. It is a valid document.

That is why even he himself and the UPND in opposition fully agreed that the Barotseland Agreement issue required consultation and dialogue between stakeholders.

This being the case, what was all that emotion and anger about? Who was he trying to fool or mislead? Why should advocating for the honouring of an agreement that exists and is legal provoke such an angry and emotional reaction from him? It’s him who was promising so who is he angry with and who is he trying to bully?

Advocating for the honouring of a legal agreement can never be a crime and should not be criminalised.

As we have advised before, if we truly want a harmonious One Zambia One Nation, we have no alternative but to seek consensus, accommodation, and understanding over the Barotse Agreement issue. Threats and intimidation are not the right way to resolve the issue.

We don’t at all believe the bonds of marriage, union that binds us together as One Zambia One Nation has broken down irretrievably to justify a break up or cessation. No!

But with sensible and sober leadership, the current storms, differences that threaten our union, and unity can be reconciled and resolved. And we must do everything possible to resolve these differences and misunderstandings that threaten our national unity.

There’s a need to mull over things and respectfully pay great attention to the sentiments or resolutions coming out of Limulunga.

We therefore urge Mr Hichilema and his corrupt tribal puppet regime to handle this delicate issue with utmost maturity, sobriety, integrity, respect, and dignity.

This issue won’t go away or die just like that, by itself. It calls for or requires very high levels of human intelligence, respect, and humility to resolve it.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party