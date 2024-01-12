Hichilema Has Raised Political Anger And Outrage By His Attacks On Democracy- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

HICHILEMA HAS RAISED POLITICAL ANGER AND OUTRAGE BY HIS ATTACKS ON DEMOCRACY

Lusaka-12th January 2024

When the State sponsored a so-called Extra-Ordinary Conference against the Patriotic Front and orchestrated it’s legitimacy by recognising the stooge leader and changing records of Office Bearers at the Registrar of Societies and Parliament, we warned that the actions were promoting lawlessness in the country and were a blatant attack against Democracy and the status of Zambia as a multiparty state.

These actions by the State also unnecessary raised political temperature and pressure in the country.

On our part, we kept on advising our loyal members and citizens to remain calm.

However Government attacks have continued by attempting to supplant the leadership of the Patriotic Front and enforcing the marginalisation of the leadership at the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and other government wings even when matters remain active in court for determination.

These lawless actions perpetrated by the State have raised a deep sense of indignation and outrage in the members of the Party and the general citizens.

To this effect, we have seen videos circulating where, citizens in Eastern Province, randomly accosted and harassed a “Chama Amelika” ( Nkonge Musubilwa) and “Mr.Ground” (Victor Kapungwe) and surrendered them to the Police in Petauke.

This is a sad state of affairs where citizens feel they may not obtain justice and relief from the Police , courts of law and institutions of democracy and begin to take the law into their own hands.

It is imperative that President Hichilema abandons this project to steal, kill and destroy the Patriotic Front and restores the cause of democracy in Zambia.

For example, we have noted that Mr. Miles Sampa has been allowed to hold a big political activity on Saturday 13th January 2024 despite the prevailing cholera outbreak conditions that do not permit and the stringent measures announced against public gatherings.

This is a sad reminder of the earlier activity where the State allowed a similar activity on a sacred day of Independence Day of 24th October 2023.

It is these provocative actions that cause outrage amongst citizens and members of the Party and fuel the urge by citizens to take the law into their own hands.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity,

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT