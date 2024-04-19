Hichilema Is Being Driven By A Sense Of Self Entitlement Based On The Number Of Government Jobs Allocated To The Region- Nason Msoni

HICHILEMA IS BEING DRIVEN BY A SENSE OF SELF ENTITLEMENT BASED ON THE NUMBER OF GOVERNMENT JOBS ALLOCATED TO THE REGION

The insistence and desperation by President Hakainde Hichilema to attend the Kuomboka ceremony at all costs even as an ordinary citizen is absolutely baffling.

By virtue of holding office as President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hichilema can never subsume or downgrade himself as an ordinary citizen for purposes of attending the Kuomboka ceremony.

How earth is the head of state intending to take the role of an ordinary citizen when he is surrounded by the state apparatus? This conduct and behaviour is troubling.

In essence even his arrival as Republican President is undoubtedly a big show which can never be ignored by the organisers of the ceremony.

By default Mr Hichilema will assume the role of the guest of honour thereby putting the legitimate invited guest of honour and the host in a very awkward position.

The legitimate question we should be asking Mr Hichilema is exactly which part of the “NO” does he not understand.

The KUTA and the Youth wing of the BRE have been categorical and clear about his “unwelcome “status at the ceremony.

We assert that this sense of self entitlement coming from Mr Hichilema is anchored in the belief that since he has appointed so many people from this region in his government,he feels that he deserves to be the guest of honour at all costs.

There is no other plausible explanation for this uncouth behaviour than this mistaken belief that he deserves to be honoured as a special guest of the establishment on account of the number of government appointments he has given the region.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)