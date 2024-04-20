Nason Msoni

HICHILEMA IS STRUGGLING, HE IS A PRESIDENT WITH NO MESSAGE TO THE PEOPLE – MSONI

Clearly, Mr Hichilema is struggling politically, he is a President with no message for the masses. His totally redundant in terms of churning out convincing political messages that can win him a second term in office.

His political rantings have no substance to write home about save for his usual posturing about his past personal challenges as an Opposition leader and the perceived litany of failures of the previous administration.

Halfway through in his term of office we expected that Mr Hichilema should now be showing us what he has done to address those failures he is highlighting of the previous administration.

In a nutshell Mr Hichilema is still stuck in the past and that’s what is making him totally irrelevant to the current discourse.

His rent-a-crowd strategy appears to be floundering and in essence is a failed ruse that will not win him public confidence.

He has squandered every opportunity to deliver deliverables through his poor choice of appointments in government which unfortunately have not added any political value and benefits to his political ambition.

No President with such negative showing ever gets re-elected for a second term of office.

He may well start writing his own political obituary. He is finished a politician, perhaps the more the reason why he is being rejected as a guest of honour.

Sadly he is being rejected in areas which traditionally were perceived to be his strongholds or his backyard.

Arguably, the presidency moving forward is wide open for grabs in 2026, by any serious challenger as the incumbent president has miserably failed to tick.