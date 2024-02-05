HICHILEMA IS WELCOME IN BAROTSELAND, BUT MUST EXPLAIN WHAT HE MEANT WHEN HE SAID THAT THERE IS NO COUNTRY CALLED BAROTSELAND -BRE

HICHILEMA IS WELCOME IN BAROTSELAND, BUT MUST EXPLAIN WHAT HE MEANT WHEN HE SAID THAT THERE IS NO COUNTRY CALLED BAROTSELAND – LOZI INDUNAS
RESPONSE TO THE PRESIDENT’S STATEMENT THAT: “THERE IS NO COUNTRY CALLED BAROTSELAND”
REPORT OF THE BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT
CONSULTATIVE MEETING OF THE BAROTSE TRADITIONAL
COUNCIL HELD AT LIMULUNGA IN BAROTSELAND
PREAMBLE: The primary objective of the meeting was to find a common
position of the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) on the remarks by the
President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Mr. Hakainde Hichilema
that “there is no Barotseland’; in the face of the resultant widespread public
disquiet in Barotseland and the Zambian diaspora caused by the remarks.
OPENING REMARKS BY THE RT. HON NGAMBELA
The Right Hon Ngambela opened the meeting by welcoming the delegates.
He apologised for the short notice but the gravity of the matter at hand
militated against delaying the deliberations because of the heavy storms
hoovering in Barotseland, it was difficult to keep quiet. The public is upset
because of the President’s utterances. He had told the Permanent
Secretary Akapelwa that there is no Barotseland (Bulozi) and that he was
serious. This statement by the President has angered the people of
Barotseland. People are blaming the traditional leadership (Mulonga) for
not responding promptly
He further explained that the purpose of the meeting was to find a common
stand of the people of Barotseland represented here by all Senior Chiefs
and chiefs of Principalities (Regional Kutas) and chiefdoms and heads of
regional kutas and their indunas. We are accused of being quiet, what is
our stance on this matter? Namuso and regional kutas are overwhelmed by
numerous complaints from all over Barotseland and the diaspora
concerning the negative statement by the Republican President.
Finally, he reported that Presidential emissaries were sent to clarify the
President’s statement that there is no country called Barotseland.
REPORTS FROM REGIONAL KUTAS
The regional kutas present were called upon to present reports in the
following order; Kaungamashi, Namayula, Naliele, Mwandi, Libonda, Nalolo
and Lealui. Others were: Liumba, Nyengula, Kahumbu, Mwito, Nafioko,
and Njonjolo,
The unanimity of the presentations touched on various subject areas that
hinge on the neglect, marginalisation, indiscipline, arrogance, tribalism, and
segregation of Barotseland by institutionalised Government policies. The
latest negative Presidential statement is a culmination of the various
problems already manifested in the actions of successive Governments.
The people of Barotseland are disappointed by the conduct of the President
in that he has betrayed the trust that they had in giving him massive votes
during the 2021 tripartite elections. All the negative and disparaging
statements made by Government at various fora are targeted to belittle and
undermine the leadership of the Litunga’s authority and stature in
Barotseland. The people of Barotseland find solace and strength in their
anthem “Bulozi ‘fasi la bo Ndata’luna”.
The people of Barotseland are infuriated by being used as ladders for other
People to gain power and thereafter abandoned and left as the poorest
region in Zambia without basic industries, poor road infrastructure, poor
waterways, prevalent animal diseases and inadequate tertiary educational
institutions, such as public university or public colleges/specialised
polytechnics.
While other regions in Zambia are free to call themselves by their own
native names or slogans, they are not labelled as secessionist or tribalists,
yet the name Barotseland is equated to secession and treasonable. Even
in Parliament Barotseland is declared un parliamentary language. We ask
why this discrimination?
What the President said about “no country called Barotseland” should not
be skirted to mean otherwise this must have come from deep inside his
heart, he said it deliberately knowing what he meant.
As regards dialogue, it is welcome although the meeting had some
misgivings because he cannot be the referee while at the same time the
negotiator. It was suggested that an arbitrator be found to help in any form
of dialogue between Barotseland and Zambia, Barotseland should also
reactivate its membership with Unrepresented Nations and Peoples
Organisation (UNPO) in order to publicise to the international community
her plight of denial for self-determination and recognition as a people
because of the abrogation of the Barotseland Agreement 1964.
RESOLUTIONS OF THE CONSULTATIVE MEETING OF THE
BAROTSE TRADITIONAL COUNCIL HELD AT LIMULUNGA IN
BAROTSELAND FROM 24™ TO 26™ JANUARY 2024
26™ January 2024
PREAMBLE
We the delegates from the Regional Principalities of Barotseland attending
the Consultative Meeting of the Barotse Traditional Council comprising Senior
Chiefs and Chiefs/Chieftainess in charge of Principalities and chiefdoms and
heads of regional kutas in Barotseland to discuss the Presidential statement
made on 18″ January 2024; during his address to a meeting of senior
Government officials at Mulungushi International Centre in Lusaka.
The statement was extensively covered on various media platforms including
the public media. The Barotse Royal Establishment took note of this
statement with great exception.
We reaffirm the existence of Barotseland and we are further to defend it to
the letter without fear or favour and at all costs.
We welcome the intimation by His Excellency President Hichilema to engage
with the Barotse Royal Establishment on this matter. It is our hope that this
can be done with a sense of urgency. We further
a) Affirm that we the people of Barotseland need not be intimidated by
the term “unitary state” because it is we that made it possible through
the unity treaty called the Barotseland Agreement 1964,
b) Commit to accept the olive branch from the President of the Republic
of Zambia to dialogue with the Barotse Royal Establishment,
c) Realising that the President of the Republic of Zambia has made a
statement refuting the existence of Barotseland that has angered the
majority of the people of Barotseland,
4) Aware of the continued failure and incapacity of the successive
Zambian governments to be honest and courageous enough towards
conclusively resolving the question of Barotseland impasse,
e) Assuring the people of Barotseland that the Barotse Royal
Establishment shall continue to represent their concerns regarding evolution of a good society devoid of any form of discrimination or
marginalisation.
Now therefore we resolve as follows:-
That the President of the Republic of Zambia His Excellency Mr.
Hakainde Hichilema is welcome to come to Barotseland to explain or
clarify his statement that there is no country called Barotseland.
That in the spirit of mutual consideration, consultation and agreement,
we call for serious engagement to dialogue over the Barotseland
Impasse once and for all.
That we call for improved cordial relationship between Provincial
Administration and the Barotse Royal Establishment.
That Barotseland’s quest for self-determination and self-rule should be seriously considered as the main subject of engagement of the dialogue that the President intends to engage the people of Barotseland.
That the Barotseland Agreement 1964 must be reinstated with immediate effect and that the name Barotseland be reinstated as well.
That the Barotse Royal Establishment should reactivate its membership to the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO).