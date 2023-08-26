HICHILEMA, LET THE PF HOLD ITS RALLY- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA, LET THE PF HOLD ITS RALLY…

We expected Mr Hakainde Hichilema to perform better than the PF on the public order Act knowing where he is coming from, what he went through, what he was subjected to.

But it seems all his opposition to the abuse of the public order Act was not out of a principled belief in the fundamental freedoms of assembly, expression, speech and association but very narrow personal power interests.

How else can one explain the obstacles being today placed in the way of the PF to hold a rally in Lusaka’s Zingalume?

The Police declined the PF’s request, or rather notice, to hold a rally in Zingalume today, citing a lack of manpower. But after the cancellation, there is a high presence of police in Zingalume. Where is this police manpower coming from?

What is Mr Hichilema scared of?

Lesa tashentekwa!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist P