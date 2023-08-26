HICHILEMA, LET THE PF HOLD ITS RALLY- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA, LET THE PF HOLD ITS RALLY…
We expected Mr Hakainde Hichilema to perform better than the PF on the public order Act knowing where he is coming from, what he went through, what he was subjected to.
But it seems all his opposition to the abuse of the public order Act was not out of a principled belief in the fundamental freedoms of assembly, expression, speech and association but very narrow personal power interests.
How else can one explain the obstacles being today placed in the way of the PF to hold a rally in Lusaka’s Zingalume?
The Police declined the PF’s request, or rather notice, to hold a rally in Zingalume today, citing a lack of manpower. But after the cancellation, there is a high presence of police in Zingalume. Where is this police manpower coming from?
What is Mr Hichilema scared of?
Lesa tashentekwa!
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist P
We Africans, makamaka Zambians, are a chaotic Lot and we have always remained at the Infantile Stage of national development because we tend to gravitate towards things and events which only appeal to our Emotions (Songs, Slogans etc) instead of Brain (objective analysis). Why do we still do Politicall Rallies in the dusty of Townships in this day and digital age? Is it to whip up Citizens’s Emotions, due to their gullibility or are we just stuck in the archaic “UNIP Chachacha” Days of doing Politics, failing to think “outsidethe Box”? Surely there must be more effective and efficient ways of reaching the Citizenry with our Message, if we have any worthwhile message to convey, at all. For me I would rather a Party avails me their Strategic Plan for my scrutiny and analysis than listening to some Party Leader shoving and stuffing it in my ears and mouth at a Political Rally
You are supposed to tell your friend Putin to allow opposition leaders to hold rallies instead of wasting your time on HH, we are tired of you. In Russia, things are many times worse than in Zambia, you can’t find an opposition leader in Russia talking as you do, you are just confirming that the democratic space in Zambia is widening instead of shrinking. What rally do they want to hold when they don’t even have a party president, let them go for convention first. Even if HH failed to run this country, PF can never be an alternative, we already have had enough of their terror, oppression, corruption and thieving.