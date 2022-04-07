By Michael Nyumbu

Rights Activist, Maiko Zulu has said that Rwanda’s President. Paul Kagame, is a resource person for President Hakainde Hichilema to learn from going by how he rebuilt his country after the genocide.

Rwanda is often cited as a good example of rising from the ashes after the 1994 Genocide between the Hutu and Tutsi that saw about 800-thousand people killed in just 100 days.

Zulu has told Byta FM News that there are many positives to draw from the Rwandan leader such as the ability to rebuild his country’s to one of the Africa’s most attractive.

He has expressed hope that Hichilema picked some lessons on national unity from his counterpart who has served as president of Rwanda for close to 22 years, going back to April, 2000.

Zulu has also noted that Rwanda managed to combat the effects of climate change through planting trees to restore vegetation, a lesson that he hopes Zambia can equally replicate.

Rwanda and Zambia signed 7 Memorandums of understandings during Kagame’s recent two days working visit where the two heads of state convened in Livingstone.