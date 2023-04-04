HICHILEMA NATIONAL UNITY SENTIMENTS ARE UNREALISTIC- MUNDUBILE

…….As he encourages the mast to continue to perform their duties without fear or favor.

Lusaka. 4th April, 2024

Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Hon Brian Mundubile has challenged President Hichilema and his Ministers to lead a genuine national unity campaign.

Speaking when he conducted a tour of the Mast Newspapers Headquarters in Lusaka today, Hon Mundubile recounted how Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane made nation dividing sentiments on the floor of parliament last week.

Hon Mundubile who is also Patriotic Front PF party presidential candidate said that Mr Hichilema’s statements on national unity have not been backed by any form of action.

He said that it is unfortunate that the head of state would be boasting of uniting the country while his ministers are on rampage making regionally segregative remarks as far as on the floor of parliament.

“ I was extremely incensed when I saw and heard the Minister of Finance Comrade Mosokotwane come to the house to make careless remarks alleging that during our time in government as PF we only distributed fertilizer to the people in our strongholds in the Northern and Eastern Regions when in fact not” Hon Mundubile.

Hon Mundubile says that the UPND leader and his cohorts in government need to desist from accusing PF of being a regional and tribal party all the while making appoints that are devoid of national character and regional sensitivity as demanded by the constitution.

And Hon Mundubile has since paid a glowing tribute to the Mast Newspapers and it’s entire work force for continuing to inform, educate and entertain the Zambian public.

He further encouraged them to remain steadfast in their execution of duties as a credible media house that a section of zambains relies on for credible information and news.