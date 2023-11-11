Hichilema Orders Jailing Of His Critics On Espionage Charges- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

HICHILEMA ORDERS JAILING OF HIS CRITICS ON ESPIONAGE CHARGES

…Police summon M’membe, Lubinda, Nakacinda and Mwamba…

…using the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) documentary on Nevers Mumba and his SADC Election Observer Mission Report…

President Hakainde Hichilema has left the country for a visit to Saudi Arabia, with strict instructions to have his strongest critics picked up and locked up for a long time.

The State is expected to use the State Security Act to imprison, without granting bail, the persons so far summoned.

Socialist Party President, Dr Fred M’membe, Patriotic Front Vice-President, Hon Given Lubinda, Hon Raphael Nakacinda, and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba have been summoned by the Zambia Police for questioning on the same matter.

It is understood that the Police will use the State Security Act with provision related to State security; to deal with espionage, sabotage and other activities prejudicial to the interests of the State; and to provide for purposes incidental to or connected therewith.

Opposition MMD President and Head of SADC Obsever Mission to the Zimbabwean harmonised elections, Mr Nevers Mumba complained that the documentary had defamed him and President Hakainde Hichilema.

Mr Mumba also alleged that the actions by the Zambians interviewed were tantamount to espionage and sabotage.

He warned that the group had allegedly collaborated with a foreign agent when they depicted President Hichilema as a stooge of the West.

ZBC produced a documentary denouncing the SADC Electoral Observer Mission Report accusing Mumba of working with foreign interests to undermine elections in Zimbabwe.

In the documentary called “The Grand Regional Scheme”, Part 1&2, Zambia’s key political figures were among those interviewed that included Dr M’membe, Hon. Lubinda, Hon. Nakacinda, Mr Chilufya Tayali and Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

More details later.