HICHILEMA RECEIVES BIRTHDAY PRESENTS, CALLS FOR UNITY

Services Chiefs and Defense security today presented presents to President Hakainde Hichilema as he celebrated his 61 birthday today at Community house today in Lusaka.

And in receiving the presents, President Hichilema called for unity in the country and support to the government during the debt restructuring process.

Mr Hichilema encouraged the general citizens to support the government in the debt restructuring process as it was a key agenda for economic development.

The President who was surprised by the birthday gesture assured that once the debt restructuring process is closed the country will have many open opportunities for social and economic development.

Mr Hichilema also encouraged the defence wing to work together in unity and appreciate the team work spirit.

“We are truly humbled by the pleasant birthday surprise. We were not expecting you on a Sunday. We are grateful for your thoughtfulness, we are challenged as a country in so many areas and the key agenda is the debt restructuring process which needs us to stand together as a nation and close the deal for the economic development of the country,” he said.