HICHILEMA RETURNS TO THE BAROTSE ISSUE IN CHIPATA- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA RETURNS TO THE BAROTSE ISSUE IN CHIPATA

It is sad to note that Mr Hakainde Hichilema and those around him have failed to develop or improve their leadership skills in the two and half years that they have been in power.

It’s is clear that Mr Hichilema has been on a limitless one-man power exhibition. He appears to speak without much thought, self-limitation, and moderation. He is literally his own advisor too.

Worse still, Mr Hichilema doesn’t seem to weigh the consequences of his utterances.

On his own, Mr Hichilema decided to set fire on himself by bringing up the issue of the Barotseland Agreement to a totally wrong forum – the Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province.

Mr Hichilema continues to provoke the people of Barotseland by not fully understanding the matter at hand, and respecting their feelings, right or wrong.

Why try to humiliate them in this manner? Was he trying to turn the Ngonis against the Lozis? Was this intended to humiliate the Lozis?

We advise Mr Hichilema to meet the Lozi leadership and try to resolve these issues with maturity, decorum and respect. Issuing intimidatory statements at traditional ceremonies is certainly not the best way to approach such a contentious and emotive issue.

Let Mr Hichilema convene an indaba where proposals and views on the Barotseland Agreement can be discussed and a workable solution found.

Mr Hichilema must meet the right people representing Barotseland and not the politicians from Lusaka that are lying to him.

We actually wonder who is advising Mr Hichilema on the Barotseland Agreement issue! Is it elements from Barotseland that he has given jobs or none Lozis who are totally ignorant about the issue?

We had decided to stop talking about this issue and give him space to think through this and possibly resolve it. But because of his lack of a disciplined approach to problems and his reckless utterances, we are forced to say something again.

We strongly believe the traditional leadership in Zambia has more wisdom, tact and leadership skills to deal with such delicate matters than Mr Hichilema and his appointees combined together.

Mr Hichilema must know that there is always a heavy price to pay for being excessively absorbed in one’s own interests, thoughts and desires.

Life always humbles an arrogantly conceited mind. It’s just a matter of time!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party