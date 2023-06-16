Hichilema salutes Poland for helping Zambian students caught up in war

In Warsaw today, we held our first bilateral meeting with the President of Poland, His Excellency Andrzej Duda.

We discussed collaborating in various areas including education and technology as we continue to foster an inclusive, growing economy for the mutual benefit of our people.

We thanked President Duda and the Polish people for the help rendered to our Zambian students at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Zambia and Poland enjoy cordial relations, which we are committed to strengthening, as we deepen our people to people ties. 🇿🇲 🇵🇱

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia