HICHILEMA SHUNS MNANGAGWA’S INAUGURATION, SENDS KAKUBO INSTEAD

Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo writes….

Good Morning,

We have arrived safely in Harare, Zimbabwe to witness the inauguration of President Elect H.E Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

My senior and elder brother, Foreign Minister Frederick Shava was on hand to receive us.

The Republic of Zambia and The Republic of Zimbabwe have shared a long historical relationship anchored on common cultures and values dating back to the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Good day

S.K.K 4.9.23

🇿🇲🇿🇼