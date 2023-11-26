Hichilema’s attempts to impress Bemba voters by using icibemba may badly backfire- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA AND ICIBEMBA
Mr Hichilema’s purposely attempts to impress Bemba voters by using polysilicon lexical icibemba particularities may badly backfire.
“Ukuponoka”! Nikwisa aponokwe?
Does he really understand the meaning of the Bemba word “ukuponoka” he was using in Kasama?
It’s not the first time he is using icibemba or Nyanja words he doesn’t properly understand. Our advice to him is that if he wants to use icibemba and icinyanja, let him be scripted.
If you don’t know what the words mean then there is obviously a very high chance you will use them incorrectly and inappropriately, and it will be painfully obvious you are clueless about what you are saying or tryig to say to everyone around you who does speak the language.
The danger is what you think it is “impressive language” is actually words misused that make you sound like a yo- yo or a clown.
Can you say that you know a language even if you only know a few words? NO!
You can only say you know a language when you know how the language works, even if you’re not all that fluent. Knowing a language is knowing how it “thinks”, and just knowing a few words (or a hundred) doesn’t give you that.
Whenever Mr Hichilema has a burning desire to speak in ichibemba or ichinyanja, let him be scripted because some of the words he uses in public are not only incorrect but inappropriate and unpresidential in nature to express himself that way.
Fred M’membe
If he only exclusively spoke in English the criticism maybe would have been: “the Puppet is using the Language of his Masters in our Rural Province among our rural people and Chiefs”. If he spoke in his native language Tonga in Bembaland, he would have been criticised that he is a Tribalist and Arrogant. We have heard and seen some of our other Politicians who speak only in their mother tongue and not even English in a Province where people who live there hardly understand such a language and no issue is raised. I like other Races, for example the British, when you speak broken English, their focus will be to get your Message and not to criticize you about your broken English, they are impressed that you have at least made the effort to communicate. “Scripted”? uummh, I reserve my comments…..
This man baffles me !! He is triblaist to the core!!lol
So is it wrong to attempt to speak other peoples languages??
What’s wrong with that??
Such pettiness!! When HH was in North western and spoke some shaky words in Lunda, no comment from Fred. What’s so special about the Bemba language anyway? Could it be that someone is frustrated that all the efforts to create and fan tribal tensions are not bearing fruit?
Tribalist tribalist tribalist. This man is disgusting. His desperation to be recognised is disgusting. Get a life please.
Chief tribalist fuledi mmembe always looks things on tribal line this man can put Zambia on fire if can be allowed to rule this country.
Fuledi mmembe stop nosense panyo pamako
Kuponoka (being beaten) my Bemba friends have told me is not a polite word although it’s used liberally in town Bemba. This is what makes most people think that it is standard Bemba. As a non-native Bemba speaker, HH can be forgiven for his ignorance. I do not understand why Fred M’membe is making it an issue.