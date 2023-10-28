HICHILEMA’S EMBARRASSING REACTIONARY, PUPPET FOREIGN POLICY- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S EMBARRASSING REACTIONARY, PUPPET FOREIGN POLICY

A friend and Comrade of mine, Dr Grieve Chelwa, has tweeted:

What in the world is happening to Zambia’s foreign policy under president @HHichilema?

Zambia just abstained from this important vote in the General Assembly calling for the “protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” in the ongoing Gaza crisis.

Truly Mr Hakainde Hichilema in a very big way changed the foreign policy of Zambia in support of imperialist and Israeli apartheid interests.

Mr Hichilema has turned Zambia’s back on the Palestinians and the people of Western Sahara.

Has done the same to Russia.

It’s very sad and embarrassing, but not surprising, that United States puppet Mr Hichilema has followed his American masters in recognising Morocco’s colonisation of Western Sahara.

Until 2020, no other member state of the United Nations had ever officially recognised Moroccan sovereignty over parts of Western Sahara. In 2020, the United States recognised Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara in exchange for Moroccan normalisation of relations with Israel.

It’s very sad and humiliating that Mr Hichilema has decided to make our country a puppet and agent of imperialism against the subjugated, humiliated and struggling courageous people of Western Sahara and the Palestinian people in Gaza and West Bank.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party