HICHILEMA’S LIES ON BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S LIES ON BAROTSELAND AGREEMENT

The biggest problem with Mr Hakainde Hichilema is that he does not seem to have history and facts all the time.

He basically relies on lies, deception, manipulation and whatever he perceives as general knowledge to see him through any discourse regardless of the gravity of the situation.

The man lies shamelessly without any respect for his targeted audience and the nation at large.

The article below is the interview he gave to QFM Radio in April 2012, and it exposes what we have been saying about Mr Hichilema’s habitual lies or complete change in opinion, attitude and methods of reasoning whenever he is cornered by facts and evidence.

This is what he said about the issue at that time, but what has changed now? Why is he trying to use threats and intimidation to handle this issue?

In 2012, he fully agreed that the Barotseland Agreement issue required consultation and dialogue between stakeholders, so what has changed since then?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party

Find his own words at: https://www.lusakatimes.com/2012/04/03/kks-guidance-barotseland-agreement-long-overduehh/