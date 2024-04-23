HICHILEMA’S REIGN OF VIOLENCE, HYPOCRISY, AND IMPUNITY- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S REIGN OF VIOLENCE, HYPOCRISY, AND IMPUNITY

The Constitution of the Republic of Zambia guarantees every person in this country equality before the law and equal protection of the law.

But this is not the case in today’s Zambia, which Mr Hakainde Hichilema has turned into “Animal Farm.”

Under our Constitution, every person in this country is equal before the law and is entitled to the equal protection of the law without discrimination.

But under Mr Hichilema’s watch, UPND cadres can assault us, knife us, kidnap us, and carry out all sorts of violent attacks on us with impunity.

We have been violently attacked by UPND cadres in many different parts of this country and reported them to police but to date, no single arrest and prosecution has ever been made. Why?

Instead, it is us, the victims of UPND cadres’ violence who get arrested and are prosecuted. And this is much more so in by-election campaigns.

Yet Mr Hichilema boasts of having ended the political violence by cadres. Which political violence has he ended? Our people are being beaten, injured, and knifed by known UPND cadres who are acting with absolute impunity. They’ve become the law unto themselves.

This is the hypocrisy and violent nature of Mr Hichilema’s reign. It’s a reign embedded in terror and bloodshed, but for how long will this be tolerated? How many people will have to be injured, knifed, or beaten in order for them to realize that this is not the way to govern a country.

It is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny.

The statutory powers to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes should be fairly and justly exercised. And not what we are witnessing today.

There’s a need to apply institutions to every aspect of law enforcement as a wall wired with a high-tension electricity line.

The only antidote to the culture of venality is the readiness of our criminal justice system to apply the laws fairly and equally.

In Freedom under the Law, Lord Denning wisely remarked, “All power corrupts. Total power corrupts absolutely. And the trouble about it is that an official who is the possessor of power often does not realise when he is abusing it.

Its influence is so insidious that he may believe that he is acting for the public good when, in truth, all he is doing is to assert his own brief authority. The Jack-in-office never realises that he is being a little tyrant.

” We should at all times uphold the rule of law, integrity of the criminal justice system…”

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party