High court sets date for hearing of matter between 7 PF presidential candidates against Miles Sampa

PF PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES CASE ALLOCATED

Lusaka- 18th January 2024

The matter in which seven (7)Patriotic Front Presidential Candidates have sued Expelled Matero MP, Miles Bwalya Sampa, for holding an illegal Extra-Ordinary General Conference, has been allocated to be presided over by Lusaka High Court Judge, Hon. Mr. Justice Vincent Sililo Siloka.

The matter will come up for hearing and determination on 25th January, 2024.

The applicants; Mutotwe Kafwaya MP, Brian Mundubile MP, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya MP, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, Greyford Monde and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba have sued Miles Sampa for abrogating the Patriotic Front Party Constitution and for holding an illegal Extra-Ordinary Conference on 24th October 2023.

The applicants contend that Sampa held a Conference that excluded their participation when they were among the legal and legitimate presidential candidates of the Party.

They have requested the court to declare Sampa’s Conference illegal and consequently quash all decisions so far made by Sampa and his purported Secretary General, Morgan Ngona.

The applicants ( the7 PF Presidential Candidates) are represented by SimezaSangwa and Advocates.