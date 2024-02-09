Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board Increases Student Allowances

The Higher Education Loans and Scholarships Board (HELSB) has announced an increase in meal allowances for students on bursaries, from K22.50 K25. Additionally, the Board has resolved to implement a uniform accommodation fee for all students across universities.

According to Chiselwa Kawanda, Senior Corporate Communications Officer at HELSB, the new accommodation fee will be based on the charges applicable to each university, streamlining the accommodation cost structure. This move aims to ensure fairness and consistency in accommodation fees for all students.

Furthermore, Ms. Kawanda stated that the registration fee of students will now be determined based on their financial need. This decision reflects the Board’s commitment to supporting students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

These decisions, as outlined by Ms. Kawanda in a recent statement, are aimed at enhancing the welfare and support for students under the student loans scheme. The adjustments in meal allowances and accommodation fees signify HELSB’s dedication to ensuring that students receive adequate support for their nutritional and educational needs during their academic pursuits.

The increased allowances and streamlined fee structures are expected to alleviate financial burdens on students and contribute to a conducive learning environment. HELSB remains committed to promoting access to higher education and supporting students in their academic endeavors.