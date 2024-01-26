HIGHLIGHTS FROM PRESS BRIEFING BY MINISTER OF EDUCATION

Teacher recruitment completed…names to be published tomorrow

Minister of Education Hon. Douglas Syakalima has announced the development at a press briefing in Lusaka today.

✅ The Teaching Service Commission has successfully completed the 2023 teacher recruitment exercise.

✅ The names of the 4500 successful applicants and another 2, 721 recruited on replacement will be published tomorrow Friday, 26th January, 2024 in credible print and electronic media.

✅ The 2,721 have been selected on replacement from those that remained in the 2023 database.

✅ The recruitment priotised Secondary school teachers specialized to teach Mathematics, Sciences, Business Studies, ICT and Zambian languages.

✅The process was delayed in order to partially respond to the overwhelming 69,311 applicants by mopping up the system of all retirees, those who resigned, went on secondment and unpaid leave or dismissed from service to create replacement positions totaling two thousand, seven hundred and twenty-one (2,721).

✅ The recruited teachers are required to collect their appointment letters from the District Education Boards Secretary’s (DEBS) offices in areas where they applied from.