HIGHVIE HAMUDUDU HIGHLIGHTS PITFALLS OF POLITICAL ALLIANCES

Leader of Party of National Unity and Progress, Highvie Hamududu has expressed concern about the potential impact of political alliances on the growth of small opposition political parties in the country.

Mr Hamududu who was elected Bweengwa constituency Member of Parliament under the United Democratic Alliance ticket in 2006, explains that political alliances may stifle the growth of small opposition political parties.

He holds the view that while political alliances must be encouraged, it is too early for political parties to form such groupings given that the general elections will be held in 2026.

Mr Hamududu however noted the need to reduce the number of presidential candidates through the formation of alliances.

He was commenting on the recent formation of the United Kwacha Alliance by some opposition political parties.

5FM-NEWS