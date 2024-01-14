HIJACKERS HAVE NO PLACE IN PF – MILES SAMPA

By Rick Nchito

PF president Miles Sampa says HIJACKERS have no place in PF and that he is resolved to politically retire them from politics if they continue bringing confusion in the party.

He was speaking when he attended the first PF Central Committee meeting of 2024 which was held yesterday in Lusaka at Radisson Blu hotel.

Others who attended include PF MP for Chadiza Constituency Hon Jonathan Daka and PF MP for Chama South Constituency Hon Davison Mungandu, were among the attendees of the