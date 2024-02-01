HIKED FUEL PUMP PRICES ANGER BUS AND TAXI DRIVERS

By Prudence Mutelo

Some bus and taxi drivers in Lusaka and Livingstone are incensed following the increase in fuel pump prices as announced by the Energy Regulation Board -ERB- which came into effect at midnight.

The Energy Regulation Board has adjusted upward pump prices for petrol and diesel by k4.21 ngwee and K2.19 ngwee respectively and now selling K34.19 ngwee from K29.98 ngwee and K32.15 from K29.96 ngwee.

Those talked to are angry that the upward adjustment in fuel prices is negatively impacting their businesses while their clients are not able to adjust to the frequent changes.

The drivers are urging government to find a lasting solution to the unstable fuel prices and to establish a constant fuel price, rather than implementing monthly increments as this inconsistency is causing frustration for both consumers and the drivers.

And Energy Expert Bornface Zulu says the fuel hikes underscores the need for a buffer stock against fluctuating international oil prices and exchange rates, which can have a detrimental impact on the fuel market.

