His Majesty Litunga Imwiko II Endorses Barotse Privy Council Resolutions Which State That …’barotseland Is A Nation And Not A Mere Province Of Zambia’

HIS MAJESTY LITUNGA IMWIKO II THE SOVEREIGN KING OF BAROTSELAND ENDORSES BAROTSE PRIVY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS WHICH STATE THAT …[BAROTSELAND IS A NATION AND NOT A MERE PROVINCE OF ZAMBIA]

The BAROTSE PRIVY COUNCIL was called by the office of the LITUNGA following President HH’S false claims that; “There is NO country called Barotseland”.

The Barotseland privy council which deliberated for 3 days solidified their stance based Barotse history and the Barotseland Agreement 1964 which provided for a [ nation within a nation] solution as per Barotseland Agreement 1964.

The PRIVY COUNCIL further resolved that; if Zambia unilaterally terminated the Agreement, then it’s time to [sign the disengagement or termination agreement of the BA64].

Unlike the BWEENGWA way of shouting as if one is shouting at cows in the field the way HH did, the BRE has sent the resolutions to state house quietly.

Topline Details