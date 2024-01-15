His money and fame will not change me. I’m not interested in that” – Footballer Sadio Mane’s wife

Al Nassar/Senegalese footballer, Sadio Mane’s wife has spoken for the first time about her marriage to the footballer insisting that his wealth and fame will not change her ‘humble ways.’

The former Liverpool star married 18-year old Aisha Tamba in an Islamic ceremony on January 7 in Keur Massar, a suburb in the capital city of Dakar, Senegal.

31 year old Mane enjoys the life of a multi-millionaire footballer, earning a staggering £650,000 per week, flying in private jets, a stark contrast to the life his new wife has been used to.

Before now, Aisha lived in a shabby part of Dakar opposite a swamp. According to reports, her house contained about 30 relatives.

Speaking through a relative, she told MailOnline: ‘I am looking forward to my new life and I know that it will be very different. But I do not feel any pressure because Sadio’s fame and money will not change me. This is not what I’m interested in. I will remain a humble person committed to my faith.

‘I’m not used to having so much attention on me because we are a very private family. We don’t like to show off and speak about our personal lives. I am a very down to earth person, this is how I was raised, and nothing will be different just because of this marriage.’

She added: ‘But I’m very honoured to now be Mrs Mane.’

Aisha is expected to join Mane in Saudi Arabia later this year once she finishes her final school exams.

The couple will not be going on honeymoon because Aisha’s father asked her to focus on her studies.

Mane is teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo whose partner Georgina Rodriguez is considered one of the world’s most glamorous WAGs and has more than 55 million followers on Instagram.

But Aisha revealed: ‘I don’t know who she is and I don’t do any social media.’

Relatives revealed that away from schoolwork, Aisha’s spends most of her time studying the Quran and can recite large parts of it.

Her cousin Amadou, who lives in the same house as her told MailOnline: ‘As a family, our number one priority is Islam. We are not interested in all the things that people associate with the life of a wealthy footballer.

‘We are very happy that Aisha has married Sadio but it’s because he’s a humble man, not because he is rich and famous.’

Mane is currently with the Senegal squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in the Ivory Coast.