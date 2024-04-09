HOLD RALLY AT YOUR OWN RISK, UKA WARNED

POLICE NOT AGAINST OPPOSITION RALLIES – HAMOONGA

The Zambia Police Service has warned that it will arrest anyone who disregards a directive to cancel a planned rally by the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) in Kafue District this Saturday.

Organised by UKA and its leader Sakwiba Sikota, the rally was halted by police who cited security concerns.

Talking on Hot FM’s radio breakfast programme today, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that the police prioritise public safety and will take action to maintain order.

He emphasised that individual rights cannot supersede public safety concerns.

“It’s a notorious fact that if someone is torting the police to commit an offence what do you expect? He has to be arrested. Because we have said that it is public security concerns so we have to protect that” Hamoonga said.

Hamoonga explained that the decision to deny the permit is based on intelligence reports that cannot be disclosed publicly.

“We need to refer to security concerns, what happens when one tries to exercise their individual rights and that poses a threat on public security?” Hamoonga questioned.

The Zambia Police Service, however, maintained that it is not against opposition rallies in general.