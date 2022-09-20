HOLY WAR: Bishop John Mambo Breathes Fire On Archbishop Alick Banda

The question of homosexuality is a troubling issue that has dogged societies and particularly churches for ages
By Bishop John Mambo
I have read the statement issued by my brother Archbishop Alick Banda of Lusaka Archdiocese with astonishment and I am further perplexed and don’t know whether to term it theological, doctrinal or political.
The question of homosexuality is a troubling issue that has dogged societies and particularly churches for ages. Taking a rather simplistic approach laced with veiled partisan political undertones demeans the criticality of the subject. This is a serious matter and of great concern. Homosexuality threatens and knocks at every family door, walks in every street corner and begs for a hearing and salvation at every Church pulpit. The Church must therefore help than pour scorn!
On his return flight from the 2013 World Youth Day in Brazil, Pope Francis made his now famous statement: “If a person is gay and seeks out the Lord and is willing to, who am I to judge?”
My own personal interpretation of the Holy Father is that sin must be condemned in its entirety, but the sinner must be given the human dignity and love he deserves as a creature of God. That is not to mean sin should be embraced.
“Then Jesus stood up again and said to the woman, “Where are your accusers? Didn’t even one of them condemn you?”
“No, Lord,” she said.
And Jesus said, “Neither do I. Go and sin no more.”
This is the doctrine my brother Archbishop Alick Banda should be championing. The doctrine of love, repetence and forgiveness, not of hate, bitterness and the stereotypes. Not a doctrine of animosity against a politician we don’t support, nor the divisive theologies that turn citizens against each other.
Until Archbishop Banda begins to look inwards with the same passion and intensity he looks at the outside, accusations of partiality will follow him. Like many other churches that are grappling with sin, the Catholic Church has challenges that the Pope himself has acknowledged and in some cases has apologised to entire indegenous and vulnerable communities and victims, without looking for a President to apportion blame.
We have challenging issues of celibacy and priests abusing the vulnerable they swore to protect. At home here we have priests that were willing to help in rigging an election to ensure their party of preference carries the day. These were priests under Archbishop Bishop Banda’s stewardship. Did he speak against this injustice and criminality? Did he speak out for hundreds of Zambians that perished during the gassing?
It is on record that President Hakainde Hichilema has repeatedly stated that he abhors homosexuality and that there are adequate laws to address it. How else should he address it other than through the realms of the rule of law that is already provided for by the constitution. To expect the President to comment on every incident of every crime smacks of ulterior motives and a hidden agenda by his accusers.
Can you let President Hakainde Hichilema work to emancipate the people from poverty. Keeping him busy on matters that are adequately covered by law takes away valuable time from critical issues that affect all citizens.
Well-articulated Bishop Mambo. This Catholic Bishop should first handle issues of VIGOLOLO by priest than talking about matters that are decided by individuals. HH is on record condemning homosexuality, what do you want him to do. In fact, Catholic priests are culprits in this area.
A catholic priest was murdered in Ndola under strange circumstances, is this normal to the priesthood fraternity? We know you are a PF user friendly!
Correct, my thoughts too. Alick Banda was and is still a secret member of Christians for Lungu. Bambi abo bepeye ku Ndola, ati celibacy but amanone fwaizo.
ALICK BANDA IS ALWAYS LOOKING FOR AN OPPORTUNITY TO VERBALLY TEAR THE UPND APART. THAT IS HE DOES REALIZE THAT HE HAS OUT STEPPED THE BOUNDS OF GOVT CRITICISM BEFITTING A CLERGY PERSON. I AGREE WITH BISHOP MAMBO WHEN DESCRIBED BANDA AS SOMEONE WHO TAKES ‘a rather simplistic approach laced with a veiled partisan political undertones that demean the criticality of the subject’.
Political, Social , Cultural, Regional or what? This issue is serious and must be handled as such. Just grossing over it will not do. Such vices have the potential to divide and eventually destroy a nation. This is worse than corruption and should not be treated as ” business as usual”.
Bishop Mambo is not even fit to be called a Bishop, at first when HH ascended to being president of Zambia, he wanted the president to remove the clause in the constitution which arms Zambia as a Christian nation. Today he wants the President to keep quiet on the rising homosexual cases in Zambia. This man seems to be hungry for a job. He has compromised his faith. He is lukewarm
Bishop Alick Banda Why do hate our president so much???? leave him alone and Behave properly man…
Ask Medical practitioners in Zambia and they will tell you that Sodomy is not a new thing in Zambia! It has been there in male only institutions like Prisons, Boarding schools, including known religious institutions!
With the new Freedom of expression under the New Dawn Government, people are now coming out of hiding to practice their pervasions freely. It’s not that the cases are increasing!
Zambian Laws still criminalize Sodomy! In Zambia, there is no such thing as gay rights! I don’t know which parent would be happy to have gay in-laws? The wish of every parent is to live long to see their grandchildren. Sodomy is a dead end!
What we need is Law enforcement to do their job!
If our Laws prohibits it, we should not even be debating it!
I blame also the law enforcers that such people like Bishop Alick Banda can be called and advised on how he can conduct himself as a man of God. Law enforcers are there not only to arrest but also to advise erring citizenry like our Bishop Alick Banda. Please protect the president from these vultures waiting to descend on him and tear him apart when in the past never condemned anything that went wrong in PF which has brought us to this problem now.
Bishop mambo is as partisan as bishop Banda. If I am to judge they are both dangerous persons 5o our society. But God is watching you two men of gold. Just repent both sinners