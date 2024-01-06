HOME AFFAIRS MINISTER URGED TO PROVIDE LEADERSHIP AND CHECK UNPROGRESSIVE ACTIONS OF THE POLICE COMMAND

By Lukundo Nankamba

The Governance, Elections, Advocacy and Research Services –GEARS- Initiative is calling on Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu to provide leadership and check unprogressive pronouncements and actions of the Zambia Police command in order to retain people’s confidence in the service.

This follows a statement issued by Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba banning public rallies for opposition political parties due to what he has termed as volatile security situation in the country.

But GEARS Initiative Executive Director Patrick Kaumba says this decision by the police inspector general is an infringement on people’s freedom and is of the view that instead of cancelling the public rallies, the police should focus on protecting people’s rights and freedoms of assembly.

Mr Kaumba has said that fundamental rights such as the freedom of assembly, expression and association are key to any thriving democratic society and should strictly be observed and safeguarded.

He has further urged government to expedite the process of reforming the Public Order Act by enacting the long-awaited public gathering bill into law as it will impact positively on how public assemblies are managed.

PHOENIX NEWS