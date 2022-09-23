HOMOSEXUALITY IS NOT A MATTER YOU CAN TRIVIALIZE, NAKACINDA TELLS OFF MWIIMBU

……as he says the minister’s remarks yesterday over the matter in question are discouraging to many Zambians

Lusaka…. Friday, September 23, 2022

PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda has castigated Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu over the homosexuality remarks he made in Parliament yesterday.

During a press briefing, Hon Mwiimbu wondered if the wearing of women’s clothes by men and the act of men kissing each amounts to homosexuality.

The remarks however left a lot of people in shock and disappointment.

And speaking to the media today, Hon Nakacinda said the remarks are not only disappointing but discouraging to many Zambians.

“Mine is basically to express disappointment at the utterance of the Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu yesterday. The paranoia with which the state is handling matters, the fear they have of the unknown, the figment of the imagination that they are entertaining will only go to completely make them fail to govern this country,” he said.

“The utterances of Hon Jack Mwiimbu yesterday are not only disappointing but really discouraging to many Zambians. The issue of homosexuality, sodomy is not a matter you can gloss over and purely trivialize. It’s an emotive matter to which our culture, our faith as a Christian nation upholds. And to that effect it’s important that government takes seriously this subject that is under debate in this country and take seriously the condemnation the Zambian people have expressed on this subject.”

Meanwhile, Hon Nakacinda stressed the need for the Judiciary to be independent.

“We are watching what is happening in the Judiciary and we feel sorry that soon we will begin to have professional judges easily seconded to the JCC, reported by cadres, reported by any individual and in the end, a simple process that does not even require evidence, a judge would go,” he said.

“We want the judiciary to remain independent, we want security of tenure to be guaranteed for the judges, the magistrates so that in dispensing justice, they are not looking over their shoulder. They should be guided by the law, not the feelings of either the executive or indeed any other person.”

The PF MCC said there is need for the law to be adhered to.

“The process that we are seeing in relation to the Judicial officers, including the DPP…..we want to caution the judiciary. Let’s not allow the JCC to be turned into slaughter house for careers of judicial officers including judges,” he said.

“Let the law be adhered to. And let the principle that guarantees justice at the end, which is a principle of natural justice, the rights of all parties that are either accused or part of the matter to be heard be fully adhered to.”

