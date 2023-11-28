Hon Brian Mundubile Submits Lies To Court- Miles Sampa

Miles Sampa writes…

HON BRIAN MUNDUBILE SUBMITS LIES TO COURT

Hon Brian Mundubile under a state of mental denial leads him to lie to High Court that we want to EXPEL him and hence the Court should re-instate the restraining order they dismissed recently.

Hon Mundubile is a well learned lawyer that knows consequences of perjury. We have neither stated or have any intentions of expelling you my brother. We actually want to work with you as are one of the few reasonable from the past MCCs or Cabinet and still an asset to the PF.

Anyways our lawyers are debunking this affidavit asking the Court that it be dismissed instant for repetition, frivolous and wasting the court’s time given this similar application from same Hon Mundubile was dismissed last week.

MBS28.11.2023