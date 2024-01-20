HON KAMPYONGO IS A POLITICAL HEAVYWEIGHT

….. following the dispatching of five cabinet ministers for a simple ward by-election in Shiwang’andu, says PF official

Shiwang’andu District…. Saturday January 20, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon Stephen Kampyongo is a political heavyweight as seen with the dispatching of five cabinet ministers for a simple ward by-election in Shiwang’andu District, charges Shiwang’andu Constituency PF Chairman James Mulenga.

Mr Mulenga says he has never seen a political party in power dispatching such a huge number of cabinet ministers for a simple ward by-election.

He says Education Minister Hon Douglas Syakalima, Water Development and Sanitation Minister Hon Mike Mposha, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Hon Elias Mubanga, Sports Minister Hon Elvis Nkandu and Technology and Science Minister Hon Felix Mutati are in Shiwang’andu district for the Mayembe ward by – election.

He alleges that even District Commissioners in Muchinga Province have joined the campaigns and have removed number plates from their official vehicles which he says is against the law.

“This goes to show that Hon Kampyongo is not a simple politician. Since I started politics and covering elections, I have never seen such a huge number of cabinet ministers going to campaign in a ward by-election. They have abandoned their Ministerial duties just to come and witness a loss in Mayembe ward by-election,” he told Smart Eagles.

“It will be interesting to see how they will exit the district after loosing next week’s Mayembe ward by-election. The people on the ground are saying we will eat whatever they are giving us but we won’t vote for them. And we have constantly encouraged our people to get the same handouts they are giving them during the campaigns but they know what to do in the ballot box.”

Mr Mulenga indicated that the UPND are desperate to penetrate Muchinga Province saying it is not going to be easy as the people have regretted voting for them.

“A lot of people have regretted having voted for the UPND in 2021. Even the handful people that are cheering them have not received the full farming inputs, they are hungry but once they (ministers) go, they will come back to reality of hunger,” he added.

“If you can see, even in their campaigns, they are attracting children who do not even have voters cards. The real voters know what is at stake. It is clear that their coming here is in vain.”