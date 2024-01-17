HON KAMPYONGO URGES PF STRUCTURES TO REMAIN RESOLUTE

…. as Patriotic Front and Socialist Party promote peace and unity ahead of next week’s Mayembe ward by election

Shiwangandu District…. Tuesday January 16, 2024 (SMART EAGLES)

Former Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has encouraged the Patriotic Front structures in Shiwang’andu district to remain resolute ahead of next week’s Mayembe ward by election.

Meanwhile, the former ruling party PF and Socialist Party have resolved to promote peace and unity ahead of next week’s Mayembe ward by election by working together saying the people in the area are known to be peaceful people.

Speaking when he visited PF camps in the ward this afternoon, the Shiwangandu Constituency PF Member of Parliament further encouraged the PF to avoid any provocation coming from the UPND.

“Where ever you go, expect to be provoked by the UPND. These are the last kicks of a dying horse. You can tell that by now, it has dawned on them that they are loosing terribly. So, as per tradition, they will resort to other unproductive means such as violence. So avoid them,” he said.

“There is no need to respond to them when they provoke us, because we know that the people have lost confidence in them. They will be rejected on Tuesday next week.”

He informed the party structures that the former ruling party will continue campaigning peacefully despite the UPND last week attacking Mayembe Ward PF Information and Publicity Secretary.

“You have seen us here we are with our colleagues from the Socialist Party. We are together and campaigning peacefully, but each time we meet the UPND they want to provoke us. You can tell that they don’t have a message for the people because the country is in a mess under their administration. Our people have not received the full farming inputs, they have messed up the social cash transfer programme, the cost of living is skyrocketing everyday. So now, since they don’t have any proper message to tell our people, they want to use violence. We will not fall to their plan,” he added.

And Shiwang’andu PF Constituency Chairman James Mulenga wondered why Shiwang’andu District Commissioner Maureen Bwembya was doing in the field campaigning when she is a civil servant.

Mr Mulenga said it is individuals like the District Commissioner who are bringing confusion during the campaigns saying she should stick to her role as a civil servant.