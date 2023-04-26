Hon Miles Sampa Sober Up And Stop Being A Political Nuisance Why Blame Registrar Of Societies When You Landed PF In This Mess- Maxwell Chongu

HON MILES SAMPA SOBER UP AND STOP BEING A POLITICAL NUISANCE WHY BLAME REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES WHEN YOU LANDED PF IN THIS MESS.

It’s unbelievable for Hon. Miles Sampa to be the first one crying foul, blaming the REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES for her notice to de-register *Patriotic Front Party when he is the one who landed the party in this mess.

It has become extremely difficult to know his intentions lately for he has engaged in a destructive mode of demeaning, disrespecting fellow PF leaders with reckless comments on social media.

It’s nonsensical for Hon. Miles Sampa to start calling the registrar of societies names simply because he has seen that his personal agenda has been frustrated with not so well calculated legal battles.

What’s so shocking is that each time he has an opportunity of talking to the public he seem to be on a robust campaign trail of destroying fellow PF leaders reputations and one wonders who will campaign for him at National level in an event he wins the Party PF PRESIDENCY ( God forbid ).

A leader whose aspiring for the highest office in our country should be the last person to advocate for the retiring of the REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES simply because her appointment was done under PF administration as though that makes her less Zambian.

Miles Sampa should be told that had he acted in a mature manner and sorted party matters internally all this drama wouldn’t have unfolded.

It’s his ego and selfishness championed by personal interests at the expense of the interest of the Party PF and it’s general party membership that has landed PF in this political quagmire.

MAXWELL CHONGU

KING COBRA