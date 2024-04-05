Hon. Mulambo Haimbe May Consider Resigning Immediately In Light Of Revelations That Have Emerged- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

HAIMBE MAY CONSIDER RESIGNING IMMEDIATELY IN LIGHT OF REVELATIONS THAT HAVE EMERGED

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe was Confronted by Mike Ilishebo

Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Mulambo Haimbe is accused of being the cause and at the centre of the murder of Valerie Franco and the suicide of Mike Ilishebo.

In the audios, Ilishebo confronted Hon. Haimbe about the allegations that the Minister had an inappropriate affair with his wife, Valerie.

It is imperative that the Minister may consider resigning while Law Enforcement Agencies are probing this matter.

We hope that this matter will not be wished away in the manner another suicide occurred where musician, Nathan Miti a member of Ghetto Link, took his own life, accusing his wife of having numerous affairs including one with Minister of Information and Media, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa.