MUNIR ZULU ARRESTED

Police in Lusaka have apprehended Lumezi Member of Parliament, Munir Zulu after several requests for him to present himself to Police failed.

Zambia Police Deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale has confirmed the arrest saying Mr. Zulu is currently detained in Police custody.

Mr. Mwale says comprehensive statement will be issued tomorrow, Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Mr. Zulu recently accused Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane and his Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi of being involved in corrupt practices involving US$250,000 each from a named firm.