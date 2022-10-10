LUMEZI Member of Parliament (MP) Munir Zulu is on Monday expected to challenge his 30 day suspension from Parliament in Court citing the abrogation of the Parliamentary Standing Orders.
Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti on Friday suspended Mr Zulu for 30 days for using unpalatable language on the floor of the house.
On Wednesday, the Lumezi law marker rattled the Members of Parliament after he said that he should not be referred to as a young man because everyone in the house was an adult and were shaving pubic hair.
But Mr Zulu has said he would be in court on Monday to challenge the Speaker’s decision and set the records straight because there have been a lot of abrogation of the Standing Orders in the House.
Mr Zulu said his suspension was an abrogation of the Standing Orders and that it was for this reason that he would be seeking legal review of the decision by the Speaker.- Daily Nation
The folly of causing a disciplinary action by self utterances not acceptable in the Law making house and then try and spend valued time trying to justify the wrong action. This is being silly and retrogressive. A total waste of valuable time.
This type of thinking is very retrogressive. Let him lose some pay it will teach to be reasonable. This should hit home for his bad behaviour. Why cause unnecessary waves when there is plenty of work to be done in the house.
This redundant behaviour needs serious actions. Three strokes and the indvidual should be given the permanent door out. Three times is enough warning to correct someone. More than three means the individual is not willing to reform. So change the rules that guide the house to enforce this Much needed decorum.
We are fed up of this continued display stupidity. We need grown up discussions. At the end of the day we are Africans with a culture to protect. This MP seems has no cultural values taught to him and we dont have to be subjected to his nonsense. Let his relative take up that responsibility to educate him on good manners.
The Members of parliament who embrace western culture don’t conduct themselves in the manner we have seen by him. So respect for ours and self respect is needed.
He can not expect us to believe thats how he speaks when he address a family meeting with his brothers, sisters parents and anuties. What kind of foolishness is this.
others**