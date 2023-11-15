HON MWIIMBU SHOULD HAVE KEPT QUIET

…..the PF and their lawyers know the consequences of circulating a flawed document, says Jere

Lusaka .. Tuesday November 14, 2023 (SMART EAGLES)

The Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon Jack Mwiimbu should have just kept quiet over the issues happening at the Registrar of Societies, says Zambians for Unity Peace and Democracy (ZUPED).

Hon Mwiimbu today said the purported list of opposition PF office bearers allegedly from the Registrar of Societies is flawed.

And the Minister says the Registrar of Societies has not been fired but reassigned to other duties contrary to information circulating on social media.

But ZUPED President Ronnie Jere says the PF and their lawyers know the consequences of circulating a flawed documents.

Mr Jere wonders why would the government reassign the Chief Registrar of Societies over a fake document that was not generated from their office.

“The Minister unknowingly hinted to the public that he would soon divulge the motivation behind the registrar’s leaking of the documents, this already is an admission that that document came from the her office,” he indicated.

“On one end he refutes that there was no court order but on the other end he accepts that there was a court order to ask the Registrar of Societies to submit the document before the courts. The difference is the same.”

Yesterday, Ministry of Home Affairs and Interior Security transfered the Chief Registrar of Societies, Mrs. Thandiwe Phiri-Mhende.

This followed her decision to release the current status of the list of Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front.

The Patriotic Front obtained a High Court Order granted by Judge Timothy Katenekwa, compelling the Registrar of Societies to release details of the Office Bearers of the Patriotic Front