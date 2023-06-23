Hope you included your affair with your ex-friend’s husband” Stella Dimoko Korkus slams Yvonne Nelson over her accusation on Tonto Dikeh, spills her dirty secret

Blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus has slammed Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson over her accusations on Tonto Dikeh.

The Ghanaian movie star has been on the lips following the release of her memoir where she alleged that Tonto Dikeh was sleeping with her then-boyfriend, Iyanya among others.

Defending Tonto, Stella slammed her for cooking up lies against the controversial actress as she claimed her book is a lie.

Stella stated that there was never a time Tonto dated Iyanya as she slammed the movie star for targeting Nigerian celebrities to relaunch her career.

Hoping that Tonto doesn’t respond to Yvonne, Stella alleged that Yvonne slept with and got pregnant for her ex-friend’s husband.

Stella added that she did her investigation years back after their Twitter fight and there was no affair between the two.