HOSPITAL FILE OF DEFILED LUSAKA 15-YEAR-OLD GOES MISSING

The file of a 15-year-old girl of Lusaka who was allegedly impregnated and forced to abort by a 40-year-old man has allegedly gone missing at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital.

The child’s mother has told Diamond News that she is surprised by the turn of events, alleging that there could be some foul play.

She says the police have not acted as they are waiting for the hospital to conclude all the tests.

She has, however, wondered how justice will be served with what has been discovered.

It is her wish that she is helped to find justice in the case of her daughter whose future is now threatened with what she has gone through.

Two weeks ago, the family demanded justice following the impregnating and forced abortion of a 15-year-old girl by a 40-year-old man.

The police through its Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, are yet to give a position and the progress made in this case.

Diamond TV