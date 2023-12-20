House Of Chiefs Condemns Divisive Regional Groupings Threatening National Unity

HOUSE OF CHIEFS CONDEMINNS DIVISIVE REGIONAL GROUPINGS

THREATENING NATIONAL UNITY

19″ December 2023

The House of Chiefs, strongly condemns the

emergence of regional groupings such as Chuunda

Chaita, Kola Foundation, Luapula United, and Umozi

ku Mawa. These entities, purportedly fostering unity,

are instead contributing to the di

beloved nation.

We should all remember the sacrifices made by our

founding fathers who championed the principles of

co-existence under the banner of “One Zambia, One

Nation.” The House of Chiefs firmly advocates for

national unity and rejects any efforts that threaten

the unity of our diverse country.

1am urging every peace-loving Zambian not to allow

politicians to exploit these divisions for personal

gain. We should not forget that the peace-loving

i Zambia, standing as a beacon of peace in our region

and Africa, is at stake. Politicians may have the means

Ved to leave the country, but it is the ordinary citizens

who will bear the effect of instability and unrest.

The House of Chiefs calls upon all Zambians to uphold the ideals of unity, diversity, and peace that

have defined our nation for decades. Let us stand together against divisive forces and work towards

preserving the harmony that is essential for the prosperity of our great nation.

‘As traditional leaders we stand firmly in support of any efforts that promote peace and coexistence.

Let us not permit our nation to descend into the chaos that has afflicted other countries. We have

only one Zambia, and it is our collective responsibility to safeguard its peacefulness and unity.

HRH Chief Chisunka (Dr)

Chairperson — House of Chiefs

Chairperson — Luapula Province Council of Chiefs