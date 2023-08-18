Househelp caught while allegedly trying to pour her menstrual blo.od mixed with urine into her boss’ keg of palm oil

A domestic worker was recently caught red-handed while trying to pour her menstrual blood mixed with urine into her employer’s keg of palm oil.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment the maid was interrogated after being caught in the disturbing act. She was seen holding a cup containing red liquid, said to be her urine and menstrual blood.

A man present at the scene explained that Faith had been instructed to transfer palm oil from a larger keg into a smaller keg for regular use.

However, when her boss came outside, she caught her trying to pour the red liquid in the cup into the smaller palm oil keg.

The incident has sparked a myriad of reactions on social media, with many wondering what could have prompted the evil act.