How Arsene Wenger and Arsenal forced me to Manchester City – Emmanuel Adebayo opens up exit

Former Arsenal striker, Emmanuel Adebayor, has revealed that Arsenal forced him out of the club in 2009.

According to the Togolese, Arsene Wenger wanted him out of the club and thus blocked him from visiting the training centre.

He said the club forced him out right after recovering from a hamstring injury and further pushed a narrative that he left for money.

“I was having a great season and I got injured and the manager told me I had to leave. And when I left, they twisted the story in front of the World, saying that I left the club for money. But that’s not the truth because then I could’ve gone to Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter Milan (but I refused all the offers to stay in Arsenal. Then a year later I got injured in a game against Spurs, I pulled my hamstring and I had a difficult season, I scored maybe only 18 goals,” he told TalkSports.

“So when I came back from holidays I was with the boss, Arsene Wenger and he told me I had to leave the club because even if I stayed I could not fight for my place because I’ll never play again. That was a difficult moment and that is why I left at the last minute. They actually blocked the gate for me to walk into the training ground.”

Adebayor secured a late move to Manchester City in January 2009 and faced Arsenal, where he scored the winner in a 2-1 win for City.

While celebrating his goal, he ran the full length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the traveling Arsenal fans.

That celebration has become the reference point for any conversation associated with Adebayor and Arsenal.