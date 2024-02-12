How can decent, honest people with morality sponsor Kambwili to propagate “hate speech” to enable them to win an election- Fred M’membe

ITS A ROTTEN, CROOKED, AND IMMORAL GOVT

This only goes to reveal or expose the hypocrisy and lack of morality on the part of Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his minions.

How can decent, honest people with morality sponsor someone to propagate “hate speech” to enable them to win an election and get him arrested, prosecuted, and convicted after they win power?

Isn’t admitting to support and sponsor the crime of hate speech a crime in itself?

Isn’t this admitting crookedness and criminality? And now they’re even mocking the illness of the person they used.

This is the type of crooked leadership in charge of our country today!

What can one reasonably expect from such a leadership?

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party