HOW CAN SERIOUS ACTS OF CRIMINALITY BE LIMITED TO GENDER BASED VIOLENCE?- Fred M’membe

HOW CAN SERIOUS ACTS OF CRIMINALITY BE LIMITED TO GENDER BASED VIOLENCE?

There was relief in the country when Pamela Chisumpa who was abducted in April this year was rescued together with the twelve others.

This relief was accompanied by very sad feelings about and reflections on the pain and humiliation they had to endure. But how can these serious acts of criminality be limited to Gender-based violence? With growing inequality, unemployment and general economic difficulties, we should brace ourselves for more and more criminal activities.

Let us not take a simplistic approach to this matter. Captivity always causes trauma as they often witness or experience humiliation, threats and, in some cases, violence. We stated that these violent acts will have a long-lasting impact for the families and those abducted. Pamela and the other young ladies need a lot of help to stabilise themselves psychologically, socially and otherwise.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party Zambia