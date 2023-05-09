OFFICERS SCRAMBLE FOR COVER AFTER DROPPING OFF DYNAMITES AT HOME TURF

HOW FAR DO YOU THINK MUZA CAN GO?

In a breathtaking match played at the Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka, the famous Rosa boys [Fc Muza] from Mazabuka proved to be a force to be reckoned with as they humiliated the officers from Nkwazi Football Club, a team sponsored by the Zambia Police Service.

From the onset, the Rosa boys played with a fierce determination that left the officers scrambling for cover. Striker Justin Shonga, a true artist on the field, gave the home side an early lead with a beautiful goal from a spot-kick just 14 minutes into the game. But the officers were not to be outdone, and Zambia under 23 striker Andrew Phiri responded with a stunning penalty in the 23rd minute to level the score to a 1-1 draw at the break.

However, the second half was a different story altogether, as the Rosa boys [Fc Muza] began to weave their magic. The officers could do little but watch in awe as the Rosa boys exchanged passes with the ease of silk, showing off their skills with breathtaking moves. Andrew Phiri was on fire, and he scored his second goal of the match in the 67th minute, having been left unmarked by a sublime cross from substitute Chipo Sondashi.

The officers were in a state of panic after conceding the second goal, and they frantically searched for their riot gear in an attempt to regain control of the match. But in their haste, they ended up breaking the law, and they gave away a penalty that Andrew Phiri coolly buried to complete his hat trick of the day.

And if that wasn’t enough, substitute Chipo Sondashi added the cherry on top of the cake by scoring the fourth goal for the Rosa boys in stoppage time. The officers were left reeling from the humiliation of their 4-1 defeat at home.

In the end, the Rosa boys [Fc Muza] proved that they were the true artists of the day, leaving the officers in awe of their breathtaking display of football prowess. The officers may have lost the match, but they could take solace in the fact that they had witnessed a true masterpiece of the beautiful game.

Coach Lameck Banda spoke to us before the game that Edwin Imboela was FC Muza’s hunting ground and the results on Sunday confirmed his sentiment.

Picture -FC Muza