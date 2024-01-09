‘How I lost millions, 3 expensive cars to betting’ – Man shares heart-breaking story

A young man identified as Lamech has shared his harrowing experience of losing a whopping sum of N33.5 million in a span of two years to betting.

The young man revealed that his woes begun in 2018 when a friend introduced him to online betting.

Initially seeking a means to alleviate poverty, Lamech approached his friend for a small loan of N279.91.

To his surprise, he turned that meager sum into a substantial profit of N16,794.30 on his first attempt.

However, instead of repaying the borrowed amount, Lamech found himself captivated by the allure of online betting.

As he got more into online betting, he made a lot of money at first, earning tens of thousands and even hundreds of thousands on good days.

Since he was living with his parents and still a university student, he didn’t think about investing in more stable opportunities.

The young’s man’s life took a bad turn between October 2021 and October 2023 when he literally lost all the money.

In his words: “I went to be with it and earned N16,794.30. I never returned the money, but I continued betting on the sites. The game was new, and since the developers wanted to win clients, I was making good money. Within no time, I was getting tens of thousands per day and eventually hundreds of thousands on good days.”

“My transactions were so many because money was coming in and going out. All went well; I could buy items like a TV, radio, and clothes. I did not care to invest because I was a university student and staying with my parents, so they had my back.

“I was so addicted to the game, and because of the frustrations of losing, I had to give up my household items at great losses. I lost millions and three posh cars. My total transactions for the two years amounted to over 33 million. But now I am broke.”